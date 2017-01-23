11 Daesh terrorists ‘neutralized’ in northern Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish military hits 165 Daesh targets as part of Operation Euphrates Shield, General Staff says.

Eleven Daesh terrorists were “neutralized” and two others were injured in northern Syria over the last 24 hours as part of Turkey-backed Operation Euphrates Shield, the Turkish military said early Sunday, according to Anadolu Agency.

Turkish fighter jets also hit 165 Daesh targets, including shelters, defense points, command and control facilities and vehicles used by the terror group, said a Turkish General Staff statement.

Coalition forces also hit four targets on the 152nd day of the operation.

The Operation Euphrates Shield, which began in August 24, 2016, aims to improve security, support coalition forces, and eliminate the terrorist threat along the Turkish border through FSA fighters backed by Turkish artillery and jets.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question were either killed, captured or surrounded.

Since the start of the operation last year, 3,088 handmade explosives and 43 mines have been neutralized under controlled conditions, Turkish military added.

Meanwhile, a total of 227 residential areas and 1,875 square kilometers (724 square miles) of land had been secured along northern Syria’s Azaz to Jarabulus corridor that runs parallel to the Turkish frontier.

News.Az

News.Az