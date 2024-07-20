11 dead, over 30 missing after bridge collapses in China

+ ↺ − 16 px

A tragic bridge collapse in northern China, triggered by heavy rains, has resulted in the death of 11 individuals with over 30 others reported missing, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

The incident occurred in Shaanxi province's Shangluo, where a bridge over a river buckled around 8:40 pm Friday (1240 GMT) due to sudden downpours and ensuing flash floods, according to the provincial public relations department.State broadcaster CCTV said nearly 20 vehicles and more than 30 people remained missing after the highway bridge collapsed into the river below.All 11 confirmed victims were found inside five vehicles that had so far been recovered from the water, the broadcaster said.Images on state TV showed a partially submerged section of the bridge with the river rushing over it.Large portions of northern and central China have been battered since Tuesday by rains that have caused flooding and significant damage.On Friday, state media reported at least five people dead and eight missing after the rains sparked flooding and mudslides in Shaanxi's Baoji city.State television broadcast images of neighborhoods completely flooded by muddy water, with excavators and residents attempting to clear the damage.

