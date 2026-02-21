11 drug criminals arrested in Iraq's capital

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iraqi security forces arrested 11 drug dealers and traffickers in the capital Baghdad, the Iraqi military said on Saturday.

A statement by the Iraqi military intelligence directorate said that intelligence personnel set up sudden checkpoints across multiple sectors of the capital to intercept the suspects, News.az reports, citing CNN.

The suspects and seized illicit materials were handed over to relevant authorities for legal proceedings, it said.

Years of chaos and conflict following the 2003 U.S.-led invasion have hindered Iraq's efforts to combat narcotics. The Iraqi government said drug trafficking remains a significant source of funding for terrorism.

The Iraqi Interior Ministry said in November last year that the country had dismantled 1,201 drug trafficking and distribution networks over the past three years, including 171 international rings, and had seized more than 14 tonnes of narcotics.

