11, including ex-official, found guilty in 2017 Yerevan election vote buying

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction has found all 11 defendants in the 2017 May 14 Yerevan City Council vote buying case guilty, according to Armenpress.

Former Head of Arabkir district Hrayr Antonyan and Director of SAS supermarkets Stepan Sahakyan have been found guilty of obstructing freedom to vote. They have been fined 2,5 million drams each.

The two have recruited their supporters back in the May 14, 2017 Yerevan elections to distribute electoral bribes seeking to collect votes for the Republican Party of Armenia, according to the sentence.

The nine others were also fined.

News.Az

News.Az