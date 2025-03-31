11 killed in traffic accident in northeast Brazil

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 11 people from the same family died and four others were injured after a serious traffic accident occurred late Sunday in the northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia, local authorities said Monday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The accident occurred in the municipality of Ruy Barbosa, after a van carrying 16 people from the same family crashed into a truck traveling in the opposite direction for unknown reasons.

Ney Dias, mayor of Ruy Barbosa said in a radio interview that the fatal victims were three minors and eight adults.

The family was returning from the town of Boa Vista do Tupim where they had spent the weekend.

