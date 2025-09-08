11 new dengue cases reported in Pakistan's capital

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan's capital city of Islamabad reported 11 new dengue cases during the last 24 hours, officials said on Monday, News.az reports citing CNN.

A total of seven cases were detected in rural areas, while four were reported from urban localities. Surveillance and inspections were continuing across the federal capital to prevent further spread.

The areas with confirmed larva presence have been treated immediately to curb mosquito breeding, and follow-up inspections were also planned to ensure the complete elimination of breeding grounds.

To control the rising trend of cases, enforcement actions against violations of dengue preventive standard operating procedures were being carried out across the capital.

News.Az