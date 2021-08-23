144 people accredited to Paralympics 2020 infected with COVID-19 in Tokyo

From August 12 onwards, the number of people infected with COVID-19 among those accredited to the 2020 Paralympic Games has risen to 144.

The official website of the Olympics announced that 13 more coronavirus cases were confirmed on August 23 among those accredited to the Paralympics 2020.

The names on the positive cases list are undisclosed for privacy reasons, the announcement added.

The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 4,392 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

The number of new infections totaled 22,285 in Japan as of August 22.

