As the cryptocurrency market recovers from a slower period, many investors are eager to find the best long-term investment opportunities. With a multitude of options and fluctuating prices, it can be challenging to navigate.

News.Az reprints an article providing a detailed list of the top 15 cryptocurrencies to consider buying in September 2024. The article was published by Silicon Africa digital platform.Cryptocurrencies are digital assets that use blockchain technology and don’t need banks or governments to operate.In simpler terms, cryptocurrencies are digital money that exists only online. You can use cryptocurrency to buy things online without needing a bank, or you can hold onto it as an investment.As of August 2024, there are over 9,000 cryptocurrencies out there, with a total market value of $2.48 trillion.Cryptocurrencies use advanced encryption to operate in a network of computers that verify each transaction with extra security and anonymity. Because they’re entirely virtual, no physical money is exchanged.However, you can only use cryptocurrency to make purchases wherever it’s accepted as payment. As digital payments become more common, cryptocurrencies could become the new norm in our changing global economy.When picking a cryptocurrency to invest in, think about your goals, how long you plan to invest, and how much risk you’re comfortable with—just like with any other investment.Then, make sure to research and confirm that the crypto project you’re interested in is legit and secure.Generally, when evaluating a cryptocurrency to have right now, consider these factors:- Market capitalization- Liquidity- Security- Use caseCryptocurrency is a rapidly growing field, with over 9,000 projects as of August 2024.Some cryptos are designed to be used like money, while others are built to create new infrastructure.For example, developers use platforms like Ethereum or Solana to build new cryptos, which adds even more possibilities (and more cryptos).Now that you know what cryptos are, we will go ahead to tell you the best crypto to buy today ahead of September.Bitcoin remains the cornerstone of the cryptocurrency market. As the first decentralized digital currency, it has established itself as a safe haven for investors.Despite its fluctuations, Bitcoin is often considered the best crypto to buy for the long term due to its widespread adoption and store of value.There are various sites to buy Bitcoin but just make sure it is a reliable one.- Established reputation as digital gold.- Widespread institutional adoption.- Limited supply, which supports long term value appreciation.Ethereum has solidified its position as the second most popular cryptocurrency, primarily due to its smart contract functionality.You can buy Ethereum today without any cause for alarm. The upcoming Ethereum 2.0 upgrade aims to enhance scalability, security, and sustainability, making it a strong contender for the best crypto to buy today for long term gains.- A leading platform for decentralized applications (dApps).- Transition to Proof of Stake (PoS) will reduce energy consumption.- Strong developer community and continuous innovation.Cardano is known for its research-driven approach and strong emphasis on security and scalability.Its unique Ouroboros PoS consensus mechanism positions it as one of the best cryptos to have right now, especially for those looking at long-term investments.- Robust academic backing and peer-reviewed technology.- Focus on sustainability and scalability.- Potential for significant growth in decentralized finance (DeFi).Solana has gained popularity for its high throughput and low transaction costs.It is often referred to as an “Ethereum killer” due to its ability to process thousands of transactions per second, making it an attractive option for developers and investors alike.- Ultra-fast transaction speeds.- The growing ecosystem of dApps and projects.- Strong backing from major investors and developers.Polkadot is designed to enable different blockchains to interoperate seamlessly.Its focus on creating a decentralized web where data and identity are controlled by users has positioned it as a top choice for investors looking for innovative projects.- Facilitates cross-blockchain transfers of data and assets.- A strong development team led by Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood.- The growing number of parachains and projects in its ecosystem.Ripple focuses on enabling fast, low-cost cross-border payments.Despite ongoing legal challenges, XRP remains one of the most resilient cryptocurrencies, with a strong use case in the global financial system.- Established partnerships with major financial institutions.- Potential for price appreciation if legal issues are resolved favorably.- Use case in remittances and international payments.Chainlink is a decentralized oracle network that allows smart contracts to securely interact with real-world data.Its unique position in the blockchain ecosystem has made it a favorite among investors looking for long term growth.- Essential infrastructure for DeFi and smart contracts.- The growing number of integrations with other blockchains.- Strong community and continuous development.Avalanche is known for its high performance and low latency. It supports custom blockchains and decentralized applications, making it a strong competitor in the race to become the best platform for developers.- High throughput and scalability.- Strong focus on interoperability.- Growing ecosystem of projects and partnerships.Litecoin was created as a “lighter” version of Bitcoin, offering faster transaction times and a different hashing algorithm. It remains one of the oldest and most trusted cryptocurrencies in the market.- High liquidity and widespread acceptance.- Proven track record as a reliable payment method.- Continuous development and upgrades.Binance Coin is the native token of the Binance exchange, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume. BNB is used to pay for transactions on the Binance platform, making it an integral part of the Binance ecosystem.- Strong utility within the Binance ecosystem.- Continuous token burn mechanisms to reduce supply.- Expanding use cases beyond the Binance platform.Uniswap is a leading decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the Ethereum blockchain.It has become a critical infrastructure for DeFi, enabling users to trade tokens without relying on a centralized intermediary.- Leader in the decentralized exchange market.- Strong developer activity and continuous innovation.- Governance token with voting rights in the Uniswap protocol.Polygon, formerly known as Matic Network, is a Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum.It aims to provide faster and cheaper transactions while maintaining the security of the Ethereum blockchain.- Essential for scaling Ethereum’s ecosystem.- Strong developer and community support.- Expanding partnerships and integrations.Cosmos aims to create an “Internet of Blockchains,” enabling different blockchains to communicate with each other in a decentralized manner.Its focus on interoperability and scalability makes it a promising crypto long term investment.- Leader in blockchain interoperability.- Growing number of connected blockchains (zones).- Strong community and developer support.Stellar is designed to facilitate cross-border transactions, similar to Ripple. However, it focuses more on serving the unbanked population and enabling microtransactions.- Strong partnerships with financial institutions and NGOs.- Focus on financial inclusion and microtransactions.- Continuous development and updates.Aave is a leading decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol that allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies without the need for a traditional financial intermediary. Its innovative approach to DeFi has made it a favorite among investors.Why Invest:- A pioneer in the DeFi space with innovative features.- Growing adoption and integration with other DeFi protocols.- Governance token with voting rights in the Aave protocol.If you’re looking to buy crypto for the long term—say 5 to 10 years—Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are your safest bets. These two dominate the market and continue to gain mainstream acceptance.Bitcoin, the first and most well-known cryptocurrency, serves as a gateway to the broader crypto world. It’s becoming more valuable as a store of value, thanks to its limited supply.Ethereum, on the other hand, powers the decentralized applications that are key to the future of Web 3.0 and the metaverse.While newer cryptocurrencies might seem exciting and full of potential, BTC and ETH are like the blue-chip stocks of crypto. They’re more stable and are already being used by big companies and investment funds.For a simple, low-maintenance crypto strategy, consider keeping at least 50% of your investment in Bitcoin and Ethereum. These two have a strong foundation and are likely to be around a decade from now.As cryptocurrency becomes more mainstream and approaches a $2 trillion market value, many first-timers are curious about getting involved but feel overwhelmed by the risks. To make it easier, focus on the basics to ensure you have a good experience with enough liquidity and easy access. Here are some tips:1 -Open an account on well-known crypto exchanges like Coinbase or Gemini. These platforms make it easy to sign up with just basic personal info and give you access to a wide range of popular cryptocurrencies.2-Begin with top cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, which dominate the market and have plenty of liquidity. Check trading volumes across exchanges to ensure there’s active buying and selling.3-Focus on tokens that you can buy directly with your local currency, like BTC/USD or ETH/USD. This is simpler than navigating complex crypto-to-crypto exchanges.While learning about blockchain technology can be quite difficult, many platforms are now user-friendly for beginners. However, be aware of potential risks like scams, hacks, and regulatory changes.Be cautious of promises of overnight riches and anything that seems too good to be true.As with any investment, don’t put in more money than you can afford to lose. Take your time to learn, participate, and gradually build your investment over time.Ethereum has a strong track record of following Bitcoin’s lead during bull markets. Whenever Bitcoin hits new highs, Ethereum usually sees big gains soon after. This pattern has played out multiple times, making Ethereum one of the safest and most reliable cryptocurrencies to invest in for the future.EarthMeta is one of the top cryptos with the potential for massive growth in the next bull run, possibly even reaching 1000x returns. It’s unique because it combines blockchain technology with AI to build a decentralized metaverse. In this virtual world, users can buy, sell, and develop digital assets, especially virtual cities.For long term growth, Bitcoin and Ethereum are still the top choices. Bitcoin is known for its unbeatable security and global recognition, while Ethereum is leading the way in smart contract technology. Both have strong adoption and attract a lot of interest from big institutions, making them solid picks for any portfolio.Cryptocurrencies with limited supplies are attractive because their scarcity can drive up value. Some of the top cryptos with limited supply include Bitcoin, Binance Coin, Cardano, Chainlink, XRP, Avalanche, and Litecoin.Solana is likely the fastest-growing cryptocurrency, delivering over 20,000% returns to early investors.With so many types of crypto in the market, choosing which ones to buy for long term investment can be tough. It’s tempting to go after the cryptos with the highest or lowest prices or the latest trendy tokens, but that doesn’t always lead to profits. The best crypto to invest in now, or anytime, are those that fit well into a balanced portfolio.

