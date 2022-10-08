150,000 jobs will be created in Karabakh: Special representative

+ ↺ − 16 px

"At present, the main issue is the development of tourism in the liberated territories," said Special Representative of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in the liberated territories (except Shusha) included in Karabakh economic region Emin Huseynov at the international scientific-practical conference on "Naftalan - a source of the synergy of health and tourism. New opportunities in the region", News.az reports.

"Besides providing all the infrastructure in the liberated territories, we will also ensure the return of the population. This return will also create a great sense of confidence among foreign tourists about the safety of the region. Of course, one of the main factors that will ensure the return of our citizens is providing new jobs. We will provide the opening of 150,000 jobs in Karabakh," said E. Huseynov.

News.Az