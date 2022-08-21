16 dead, 21 injured in traffic accident in southeastern Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

A traffic accident killed at least 16 people and injured 21 others in Türkiye's southeastern Gaziantep province, announced the governor on Saturday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

While a fire brigade and paramedic team was responding to the traffic accident that occurred on the Tarsus-Adana-Gaziantep Highway, a passenger bus that overturned and dragged for dozens of meters, hit the fire brigade and a broadcast vehicle of a Turkish News Agency, IHA.

The fatalities in the accident include three firefighters, four health personnel, and IHA news agency journalists Muhammed Abdulkadir Esen and Umut Yakup Tanriover.

Gaziantep Governor Davut Gul also told reporters that the first accident occurred at around 10.45 a.m. (0745GMT) on Saturday.

All injured have been transferred to hospitals.

News.Az