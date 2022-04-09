176 children killed in Ukraine since war started

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 176 children died in Ukraine due to the war, Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office said, News.az reports citing Ukrinform.

More than 500 children in Ukraine have been affected.

As a result, 176 of them died and 324 were injured.

The final data are yet to be updated, as relevant works are underway within the areas of hostilities, temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

According to the data from juvenile prosecutors, most casualties were recorded in Donetsk Region (102), Kyiv Region (91), Kharkiv Region (76), Chernihiv Region (50), Mykolaiv Region (40), Luhansk Region (35), Zaporizhzhia Region (22), Kherson Region (29), the city of Kyiv (16), Sumy Region (16) and Zhytomyr Region (15).

News.Az