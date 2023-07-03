17th Baku Summer Energy School opens (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s ADA University on Monday hosted an opening ceremony of the 17th Baku Summer Energy School.

The 17th Baku Summer Energy School is co-organized by the Institute of Development and Diplomacy (IDD) of ADA University, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), bp Azerbaijan, Kolin, TotalEnergies and Masdar, News.Az reports.

The program is joined by 56 participants. Of them, 32 participants represent 13 countries – Azerbaijan, Türkiye, the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Bulgaria, China, Japan, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia and Nigeria.

At the opening ceremony, Rector of ADA University Hafiz Pashayev, Deputy Energy Minister Elnur Soltanov, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and bp Regional President Gary Jones greeted the participants.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Hafiz Pashayev said that the Baku Summer Energy School has been held annually since 2007, which is an indicator of the relevance of this topic.

“People with the necessary experience in this field have gathered here, and the popularity of this school is growing. In general, today Azerbaijan has a huge history of oil and gas production,” he added.

Another speaker, bp Regional President Gary Jones, focused his attention on this. He noted that what began as just talk about oil and gas production in the Caspian Sea, today has turned into a long and very interesting ‘journey.’ Today, energy is an important component of the life of Azerbaijan and the country’s partnership with international oil and gas companies, including BP, he added.

This year the summer school will be held in a different format: part of the summer school will be held on July 3-14 in Baku, and the other in Aktau.

News.Az