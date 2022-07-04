Yandex metrika counter

18th meeting of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Commission to be held

18th meeting of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Commission will be held, EnergyMinistry told News.az.

A delegation led by Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has left for Kazakhstan to attend the 18th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan on trade-economic cooperation which will be held in the city of Nur Sultan on July 5.


