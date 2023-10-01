2 police officers injured in terror attack in Turkish capital

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two police officers were slightly injured when one of the two terrorists on Sunday morning blew himself up in front of the General Directorate of Security in the Turkish capital of Ankara, the interior minister said, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

“…Two terrorists, who arrived in a light commercial vehicle in front of the gate of the General Directorate of Security, carried out a bomb attack. One of the terrorists blew himself up and the other terrorist was neutralized,” said Ali Yerlikaya on X.

Yerlikaya said two police officers were slightly injured in the attack, which occurred at 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT).

He added that the injured police officers are still being treated and that their injuries are not life-threatening.

Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation into the terrorist attack.

In relation to the attack, the Ankara Criminal Court of Peace has issued a media access and publication ban.

The Ankara police warned people not to panic when they saw the sight of suspicious packages that would be "controlled detonated."

"Necessary security measures will be taken regarding suspicious package incidents around Kizilay and the General Directorate of Security, and a controlled explosion will be carried out by bomb disposal teams," the Ankara Police Department stated on X.

Following the explosion, police forces took increased security around the area.

The main Ataturk Boulevard was closed to traffic due to the explosion close to one of the gates of the Grand National Assembly.

Special operations police also were dispatched to the scene. The fire brigade and medical teams are also on the scene.

The Grand National Assembly will open in the afternoon after a 3-month break.

News.Az