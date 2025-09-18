20-year-old footballer rises in value by €11 million in three months

Midfielder of Moscow’s Lokomotiv and the Russian national football team, Alexey Batrakov, is valued at €23 million by Transfermarkt, News.az reports citing Lenta.ru.

The portal updated its data on September 18. Three months ago, the 20-year-old midfielder was worth €12 million. Thus, his value has increased by €11 million, making him the most expensive football player in Russia.

CSKA Moscow and Russian national team midfielder Matvey Kislyak has also doubled in value since the last update in June. He is now valued at €16 million.

Earlier, it was reported that Barcelona showed interest in Batrakov. It was specified that the player is on the Catalan club’s shortlist.

Batrakov is a product of Lokomotiv’s academy. He made his debut for the club’s senior team in March last year. This season, the midfielder has played eight matches in the Russian Premier League (RPL), scoring eight goals and providing two assists.

