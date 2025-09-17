Jose Mourinho reportedly agrees deal to become new Benfica coach

Jose Mourinho has agreed a deal to become Benfica's new head coach, News.Az reports, citing talkSPORT.

The Portuguese giants sacked ex-Wolves boss Bruno Lage on Tuesday night after losing at home to Qarabag in the Champions League.

While announcing Lage's sudden departure, club president Rui Costa revealed a new manager would be put in place immediately.

Costa said: "Regarding the new coach, we expect that by Saturday, in Vila das Aves, he will already be on the bench."

Mourinho is now set to be confirmed as their new boss just 19 days after he was sacked by Fenerbahce.

Ironically, the three-time Premier League winner was given his marching orders after losing a Champions League qualifier to Lage's Benfica in August.

Speaking recently, Fenerbahce president Ali Koc confirmed his decision to part with Mourinho after little more than a year was based around concerns over his playing style.

There are more coincidences too - one of Mourinho's first matches would be against former side Chelsea on September 30, a Champions League fixture live on talkSPORT 2.

'The Special One' began his senior managerial career with Benfica in September 2000, but managed just nine league matches before resigning.

