200 marines deployed to Florida to support ICE as military steps up immigration role

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. military is deepening its involvement in immigration enforcement logistics as 200 Marines are being deployed to Florida in support of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The move is part of a broader effort authorized by the Department of Defense to bolster the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) immigration operations across multiple states, News.Az reports, citing foreign sources.

The Marines, from Marine Wing Support Squadron 272 and Marine Corps Air Station New River in North Carolina, are the first wave of a larger mobilization involving up to 700 service members, including active duty, National Guard, and reservists. The deployment was confirmed by U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM), which emphasized that troops will not be involved in law enforcement or direct contact with detainees.

“Service members participating in this mission will perform strictly non-law enforcement duties within ICE facilities,” USNORTHCOM stated. “Their roles will focus on administrative and logistical tasks.”

Defense Secretary Sean Parnell approved the request following an appeal from DHS, which sought military support to alleviate pressure on ICE agents. The Pentagon said the military presence is aimed at freeing up ICE officers to carry out frontline immigration enforcement duties.

“This support provides critical resources to support ICE’s mission, freeing up law enforcement personnel to focus on law enforcement tasks and missions,” Parnell said in a statement. “The Department remains committed to securing 100% operational control of the border.”

In a parallel move, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered the U.S. Air Force and Navy to assume control over portions of federal land along the southern border. A 250-mile stretch spanning Texas’ Cameron and Hidalgo counties has been designated a National Defense Area (NDA) and will fall under the jurisdiction of Joint Base San Antonio.

The shift is designed to strengthen border surveillance and infrastructure management as part of broader security operations. Military officials stressed that the area’s new status allows for rapid federal response and coordination should further unrest or illegal crossings occur.

The announcement follows last month’s controversial mobilization of 500 Marines to Los Angeles in response to protests and riots opposing federal immigration enforcement. The deployment drew sharp criticism from California Governor Gavin Newsom, who subsequently filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, accusing it of “militarizing civil law enforcement.”

Critics argue the administration’s moves reflect a shift toward an aggressive immigration stance with growing military entanglement, while supporters claim it is necessary for maintaining order and border integrity.

As the July 4 holiday marks America’s independence, the growing role of U.S. military forces in domestic immigration enforcement signals a significant evolution in the federal response to border security and interior immigration operations, one that is likely to remain politically divisive heading into the 2026 midterm elections.

News.Az