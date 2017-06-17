2017 FIFA Confederations Cup kicks off in Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

FIFA Confederations Cup 2017 starts today in Russia.

Report informs that the 8th competition is like test before the 2018 World Cup. Matches will be held at the stadiums, which next year will take the mundial. As a whole, 8 countries take part in the Confederations Cup.

They are the organizer country - Russia, the world champion of 2014 - Germany, the winner of the Asian Cup 2015 - Australia, the winner of the America's Cup - Chile, the winner of the game between the holders of "Gold Cup 2013" and "Gold Cup 2015" - Mexico, the winner of Oceania Cup - New Zealand, the European champion in 2016 and the winner of the African Nations Cup 2017 – the national team of Cameroon.Russia, Portugal and Chile will participate in competitions for the first time.

The games will be held at stadiums in Moscow (Spartak), Sochi (Fisht) and at the same arena in St. Petersburg (St. Petersburg Arena) and Kazan (Kazan Arena).

According to the draw, Group A includes Russia, New Zealand, Portugal and Mexico, Group B - Chile, Australia and Germany.

News.Az

