2020 declared Year of Export in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan

Chairman of the Supreme Majlis (parliament) of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov signed an order declaring 2020 the Year of Export in the region.

In accordance with the order, successful implementation of state programs adopted in Azerbaijan ensured the economic development, macroeconomic indicators increased in all parameters, new industrial enterprises were created and the volume of local production increased.

In accordance with the document, some 383 types of products are produced in Azerbaijan and the need for 350 types of products is ensured through the local production.

The appropriate incentive measures are being taken to support the entry of local producers into the international markets due to the commissioning of new enterprises in the field of agriculture and services.

