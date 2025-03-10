2025 'Blood Moon': What to expect from this week’s total lunar eclipse

+ ↺ − 16 px

Astronomers are predicting a breathtaking "blood moon" total lunar eclipse late Thursday, offering stargazers a rare celestial spectacle.

The moon will turn deep shades of rusty-red throughout the more than hourlong totality, producing an amazing sight in the night sky. And another total lunar eclipse won't be visible in the U.S. until March 2026, according to NASA, News.Az reports, citing USA Today.

Total lunar eclipses are commonly referred to as "blood moons" because of the moon's tendency to turn a reddish hue when covered by Earth's shadow.

Who will have the best view of the total lunar eclipse?

The total lunar eclipse will be visible over North America, South America, western parts of Europe and Africa on the night of March 13-14.

If you live in the U.S. or elsewhere in North America, you can see the total lunar eclipse starting at 12:55 a.m. ET.

Path the moon will travel during the total lunar eclipse

At the center of the umbra, 100% of the moon’s face will be covered by Earth's shadow.

It takes up to 3 hours, 38 minutes for the Earth to pass in front of the moon, during which time the moon will enter the Earth's penumbra – the lighter outer shadow – and umbra – the center, deepest part of the shadow, according to NASA. The totality phase, when the Earth's shadow fully covers the moon, is expected to last about 65 minutes.

The ecliptic is the imaginary track where the Earth orbits the sun. SOURCE SkyandTelescope.org, NASA; GRAPHIC Janet Loehrke/USA TODAY

The next total eclipse won't happen until March 3, 2026.

What happens in a total lunar eclipse?

During a lunar eclipse, which is when the Earth lines up exactly between the moon and the sun, the moon appears darker because the Earth obscures the sun with its shadow. Only light from Earth’s atmosphere reaches the moon, which can tint the moon reddish with light reflected from sunsets and sunrises on Earth.

When will the next lunar eclipse occur?

If you miss this lunar eclipse, you'll have more chances: Our astronomical alignments are about to get better in the next few years. From 2025 to 2030 there will be 14 lunar eclipses; of those, nine will be visible in the U.S., according to NASA.

Lunar eclipses from 2025 to 2030:

News.Az