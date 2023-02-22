21 bcm of gas transported to Europe via Southern Gas Corridor - Azerbaijani minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Southern Gas Corridor has provided 21 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe for more than two years, Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

Speaking at an event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the minister stressed that creating power connection between the Caspian Sea and the Black Sea as a supplier of green energy is among the priorities of the green energy agenda.

“Over 25 GW green energy production projects will strengthen Azerbaijan`s position as a supplier of renewable energy and green hydrogen in the medium and long term,” Shahbazov added.

News.Az