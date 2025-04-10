21-year-old Peruvian footballer dies after horror on-field collision with goalkeeper VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tributes have poured in for 21-year-old Peruvian footballer Helar Gonzales Altamirano, who tragically passed away in the hospital following a devastating collision during a match in front of his heartbroken family.

Helar Gonzales Altamirano was taken away from the pitch on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance after being knocked out when he smashed into a rival team goalie as he went for a long ball, News.Az reports, citing Daily Mail.

His brother Eliceo, who was still asking people to pray for Helar on Tuesday on social media, confirmed on Thursday he had lost his fight for life later the same day.

He attributed his death following Sunday's collision to the rupture of an artery in his sibling's head.

The tragic footballer's club Real Titan Nc said in a statement: 'Rest in peace friend.

'We will remember you for your love of football and your family. You leave us with great pain.

The club went on to publish live footage of Helar's coffin being taken to a funeral parlour in a white hearse ahead of the wake and a video of the goals he had scored this year before his untimely death.

The fatal collision occurred in the 70th minute of a Copa Peru match between Helar's team and another called Defensor Nueva Cajamarca.

Footage showed players crowding round him as he was taken away on a stretcher unconscious, with a teammate helping to put him in the ambulance that took him to hospital in the northern Peruvian city of Moyobamba.

News.Az