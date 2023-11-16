25 more families relocated to Zabukh village of Lachin district get house keys (PHOTO)

25 more families (94 people) relocated to the village of Zabukh of the Lachin district under the instruction of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev have been presented with house keys, News.az reports.

The families were welcomed by Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district, part of the East Zangezur economic region Masim Mammadov, and the employees of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.

A total of 46 families (188 people) have been resettled in the village so far.

News.Az