267 women among those missing in First Karabakh War - Azerbaijani ombudsperson

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fifty-two percent of the approximately one million Azerbaijanis, who became refugees and internally displaced in the wake of the First Karabakh War, were women, said Sabina Aliyeva, Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson), News.Az reports.

As many as 267 women were among those who went missing during the First Karabakh War, Aliyeva said at the 6th Congress of Azerbaijani Women on Thursday.

“Society is indebted to the mothers of martyrs who gave their lives for the Victory. Women, being one of the vulnerable groups of the population, were subjected to severe torture in the war,” the ombudsperson noted.

She pointed out that in all armed conflicts, wars and natural disasters, women and children face the greatest challenges.

“Azerbaijani women fulfilled and are fulfilling their mission with dignity both during the First and Second Karabakh Wars, and during the 30-year-long occupation, and during the ongoing large-scale construction and restoration work in our liberated territories. Of course, our women have always felt the moral support of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva,” Aliyeva added.

News.Az