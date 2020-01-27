28 years pass since Armenia shot down civilian helicopter near Shusha
28 years have passed since the helicopter was shot down by Armenian military units near the city of Shusha, APA reports.
On January 28, 1992, a Mi-8 civilian helicopter flying from Aghdam was shot down near the village of Khalafali in Shusha.
As a result of the horrific crime committed by Armenian military units, totally 44 people including 41 passengers mostly women and children and 3 crew members were killed.
