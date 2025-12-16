2.9-magnitude quake hits near Fillmore, California

The tremor occurred at 5:29 p.m. and was felt across the surrounding area, News.Az reports, citing US media.

Officials announced that the earthquake’s epicenter was located approximately 9 miles northwest of Fillmore.

The quake struck at a depth of about 7 miles, the USGS said. No immediate reports of damage or injuries were issued following the event.

During the past week, there have been eight earthquakes of magnitude 2.5 or higher centered nearby. The strongest, a 3.6 magnitude quake, jolted the same region two days earlier. The five largest nearby quakes in the last week: 3.6, northwest of Fillmore on Dec. 13 3.1, northwest of Fillmore on Dec. 11 3.0, northwest of Fillmore on Dec. 11 2.7, south of Ojai on Dec. 13 2.7, northwest of Fillmore on Dec. 11