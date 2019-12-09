2nd Caspian Economic Forum to be held in Astrakhan

2nd Caspian Economic Forum to be held in Astrakhan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 2nd Caspian Economic Forum will be held in Astrakhan in August 2021, announced Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin.

He made the remarks at the 18th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Baku Monday.

The minister noted that the preparatory work for the forum has already been commenced.

News.Az

News.Az