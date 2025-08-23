2nd International Multicultural Youth Forum begins in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 2nd International Youth Forum for Multiculturalism and Peace, themed "Youth as Ambassadors of Peacebuilding in a Multicultural Environment," co-organized by the Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC) and ICESCO, has officially started today in Baku.

In his opening remarks, Ravan Hasanov, Executive Director of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center, underlined that Azerbaijan has historically been a place where different cultures, languages, and religions co-existed. He mentioned that thanks to the multiculturalism policy founded by National Leader Heydar Aliyev and successfully continued by President Ilham Aliyev, the country has become a global model for intercultural dialogue, tolerance, and coexistence, News.Az reports citing local media.

Noting that the forum’s theme is no coincidence, Hasanov emphasized that youth play a crucial role in ensuring peace, dialogue, and mutual understanding in today's world.

Speaking at the event, Dinara Guliyeva, Head of the Human and Social Sciences Sector at ICESCO, highlighted that this forum marks a new phase in the productive partnership between ICESCO and Azerbaijan.

Namira Negm, Director of the African Union's Africa Migration Observatory, Noufal Abboud, Director of Nordic Center for Conflict Transformation, and other speakers underscored that the Forum is a crucial platform for international youth cooperation.

Following the opening ceremony, ICESCO and its Baku Regional Office, in collaboration with the African Union’s African Migration Observatory and the Nordic Center for Conflict Transformation, hosted a workshop titled "The Power of Diversity: Youth as a Driving Force for Peace and Understanding." The event explored the role of cultural and identity diversity in peacebuilding, highlighting the vital importance of youth participation as a catalyst in this process.

The Forum brings together about 70 participants from more than 50 countries. Events will take place in Baku, Khankendi, and Shusha, featuring panel discussions, interactive sessions, training programs, and cultural visits to Azerbaijan’s liberated historical lands.

The Forum serves as a platform for young people of different nations, religions, and cultures to promote multicultural values, strengthen inter-religious understanding, and encourage tolerance. Its goal is to foster respect for diversity as a source of peace and solidarity, while enabling participants to exchange experiences, propose joint projects, and build partnerships.

The first International Multiculturalism Youth Forum was held in 2019 during the 9th International Multiculturalism Summer School under the theme “Baku Intercultural Youth Forum: Interfaith in action.”

News.Az