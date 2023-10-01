2nd National Urban Forum wraps up in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum themed “Resilient cities as a driving force of economic development and fighting inequalities” has wrapped up in Baku, News.Az reports.

The last third day of the forum dealing with “Ensuring access to services for all” saw panel sessions on “Inclusive Urban Development, Importance of urban mobility in driving sustainable urban development”, “Healthy and thriving communities: enhancing the quality of life in cities through public open spaces”.

