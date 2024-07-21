2nd Shusha Global Media Forum highlights need to combat disinformation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first panel session of the Second Shusha Global Media Forum, themed “Unmasking False Narratives: Confronting Disinformation” was held on July 21 with discussions focused on "Impact Assessment: Understanding the Reach of Disinformation," News.Az reports.0

Prior to the first session on the second day of the Forum, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said, “Disinformation is not a new phenomenon. Information is a powerful tool. However, how it is used is a major question. The most dangerous aspect is that disinformation has turned into manipulation and psychological warfare against the Azerbaijani people.”He noted that disinformation can serve the purposes of certain groups and can lead to wars. The main victims of disinformation are the media and journalists.Highlighting Azerbaijan's long-standing exposure to occupation, but emphasizing that foreign media portrays it differently, the President's Assistant added: "Some foreign media outlets claimed that we allegedly committed crimes against Armenia, and it is them who faced occupation. However, we have consistently used refutation tools. Through official statements and press conferences, we delivered accurate information and truth to the world. Our media has played a crucial role in this regard."Saying that Azerbaijan faced a powerful disinformation campaign regarding COP29, Hikmet Hajiyev pointed out, “However, we believe in our work and continue our struggle. In doing so, we also contribute globally to the fight against climate change. We implement our tasks on a daily basis. We receive fair support for our just position.”The first session themed "Impact Assessment: Understanding the Reach of Disinformation" was moderated by TRT World host and executive producer Ghida Fakhry. The session examined the analysis of disinformation, investigates dynamics, sources, and types of disinformation within new media landscapes, and discusses efforts to map the reach of disinformation across modern information platforms, taking into account recent developments.Speaking at the session were TRT World presented and correspondent Jaffar Hasnain, First Deputy Director General of TASS news agency Mikhail Gusman, Manager of Media Development at the Al Jazeera Media Institute Montaser Marai, academic and scientific Director of the Observatory on Türkiye, CeSPI (Centre Studies of International Politics) Valeria Giannotta, Founder of the US-based Most Travelled People club Charles VeleyThe Forum, hosting over 150 foreign guests from nearly 50 countries, including representatives from 30 news agencies, 3 international organizations, and 82 media institutions, acts as a collaborative platform for collective discussion and action among participants.

