2nd victim found after plane crash in South Sulawesi

Indonesian search and rescue teams have recovered a second victim from the crash site of an ATR 42-500 aircraft in South Sulawesi’s Mount Bulusaraung area, authorities said Monday.

The body was located in a ravine about 500 meters deep, the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) reported. One victim had been found the previous day, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The aircraft, carrying 10 people—including seven crew and three passengers—crashed in mountainous terrain in Pangkajene and Islands Regency, complicating rescue efforts.

President Prabowo Subianto has ordered intensified search and evacuation operations. Around 1,200 personnel are involved, and an aircraft has been deployed to assist with weather-related challenges.

