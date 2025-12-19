+ ↺ − 16 px

At least three people died in a knife attack along with the use of smoke bombs on gion, News.az reports, citinFriday in the city of Taipei, China's Taiwan reg Xinhua.

The attacker was among the dead, according to media reports. Six others were injured.

The attack happened around 5:30 p.m., with CCTV footage showing that the suspect, wearing a gas mask, threw smoke bombs in the Taipei Main Station of the city's metro. The smoke bombs caused smoke inhalation in a bystander.

The suspect attacked a person, who was later confirmed dead from severe injuries, media reports cited the hospital as saying.

The suspect then fled the scene to another busy business area and attacked several more bystanders, leaving six injured, one of whom was confirmed dead from serious injuries.

The suspect has been identified as a 27-year-old male and is believed to have fallen to his death from a department store while being surrounded by the police. His motive is still under investigation, local media reported.

