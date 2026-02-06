3 dead after driver hits bicyclist, crashes into Los Angeles store - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three people were killed and six others injured after a car struck a bicyclist and then crashed into a grocery store in Los Angeles, authorities said.

The crash happened Thursday in the Westwood neighborhood when a 92-year-old driver hit a bicyclist shortly after noon before continuing down the street and crashing into the bakery section of a supermarket, News.Az reports, citing AP News.

Emergency responders said several people were trapped under the vehicle after it entered the store. Three people inside the bakery died at the scene, while multiple others were taken to hospital with serious and moderate injuries.

Police said the crash is not believed to have been intentional. Officials described it as a tragic accident and said the driver is cooperating with investigators and undergoing a medical evaluation.

The bicyclist and the driver declined hospital treatment, according to emergency services.

Authorities said the victims who died were all inside the bakery area when the car entered the building. Several other people nearby were injured, with some reported to be in critical condition.

The store is located in Westwood, near a major university campus and a busy commercial area.

Images from the scene showed the vehicle fully inside the store, with emergency crews surrounding the area. The incident has shocked local residents and customers familiar with the location.

Investigators are continuing to examine the cause of the crash, including potential medical factors and vehicle-related issues.

