3 new DOST centers expected to open in Azerbaijan in 2020

There are plans to open new Centers for Sustainable and Operational Social Security (DOST) in Azerbaijan in 2020, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev told reporters in Baku.

The minister noted that three DOST centers will open in the regions of Azerbaijan next year.

"We believe that the network of DOST centers will expand in the coming years in order to cover all regions of Azerbaijan," he added. "The creation of such centers in Azerbaijan is one of the indicators of successful reforms in the social sphere, and the improvement of the 'single window”' electronic system."

DOST centers are created to provide state social services (employment, social security, targeted state social assistance, pensions, social insurance and other services) through operational, simplified procedures.

In 2019-2025, 31 DOST centers are planned to be created in Baku and regions: five in Baku, two in Sumgayit and Ganja, and the rest in other regions of the country.

News.Az

