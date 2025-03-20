3 rockets fired from Gaza toward central Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Militants in Gaza fired three rockets toward central Israel on Thursday, for the first time since Israel ended a two-month ceasefire earlier this week, with the military saying one was intercepted and two fell in open areas, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing sirens and several explosions in Tel Aviv. Police said air raid sirens were activated in Gush Dan, Israel's most densely populated region and economic hub, as well as in areas south of Tel Aviv and along the coastal plain.

