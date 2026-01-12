Yandex metrika counter

3.0-magnitude earthquake recorded in Shamakhi, Azerbaijan

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
3.0-magnitude earthquake recorded in Shamakhi, Azerbaijan
Photo: Getty Images

 A 3.0-magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Shamakhi district of Azerbaijan, 9 km south of the Pirgulu seismic station.

The tremor occurred at 03:07 local time and had a depth of 9 kilometers, News.Az reports, citing the Republican Seismological Service Center.

Officials noted that the earthquake was not felt by residents in the area.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      