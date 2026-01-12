3.0-magnitude earthquake recorded in Shamakhi, Azerbaijan
A 3.0-magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Shamakhi district of Azerbaijan, 9 km south of the Pirgulu seismic station.
The tremor occurred at 03:07 local time and had a depth of 9 kilometers, News.Az reports, citing the Republican Seismological Service Center.
Officials noted that the earthquake was not felt by residents in the area.