3.0-magnitude earthquake recorded in Shamakhi, Azerbaijan

A 3.0-magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Shamakhi district of Azerbaijan, 9 km south of the Pirgulu seismic station.

The tremor occurred at 03:07 local time and had a depth of 9 kilometers, News.Az reports, citing the Republican Seismological Service Center.

Officials noted that the earthquake was not felt by residents in the area.

News.Az