30-year Armenian occupation yielded destruction of hundreds of Azerbaijani villages - Hikmet Hajiyev

As a result of the 30-year Armenian occupation, eight cities and hundreds of villages of Azerbaijan were destroyed, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev said, News.az reports.

He noted in a post on the social network X (Twitter) that an unprecedented reconstruction process funded by the Azerbaijani state is restoring the territories liberated from occupation.

