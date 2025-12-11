300+ Azykh Cave finds sent Germany, Norway, and Denmark

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over 300 archaeological samples weighing more than 100 kilograms, uncovered during excavations at Azerbaijan’s Azykh Cave, have been sent to Germany, Norway, and Denmark for analysis.

The report, released by the Archaeology and Anthropology Institute of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (AMEA), notes that the primary goal of the research was to study the stratigraphy of roughly 15 meters of sediment and collect biomarkers for analysis from all layers, News.Az reports, citing Report.

Excavations this year also took place in the Keshikchidagh State Historical and Cultural Reserve, specifically in the Yovshanlidere area of Ceyranchol. For the first time, archaeologists discovered a kurgan from the Middle Bronze Age, confirming that burial mounds began appearing in this region during that period.

Additionally, digs at the Baydar kurgans in Shamkir revealed a complete necropolis with uniquely structured graves and evidence of repeated burials linked to the Khojaly-Gadabay culture. While similar practices have been observed in some necropolises in the Ganja-Gazakh region, Baydar marks the first fully preserved necropolis demonstrating this burial tradition.

