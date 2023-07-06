33-point Baku Declaration adopted following the Ministerial Meeting of NAM Coordinating Bureau

+ ↺ − 16 px

33-point Baku Declaration adopted following the Ministerial Meeting of Non-Aligned Movement Coordinating Bureau, News.az reports.

The Baku Declaration states that firm commitment to the purposes, principles and provisions of the Charter of the United Nations has been declared. It was noted that, guided by the Declaration on the aims and principles of the Non-Aligned Movement and its role in the present era expressed in Bandung (1955) and Belgrade (1961), the principles of international law on friendly relations and cooperation between states and in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations committed and encouraged to faithfully fulfill the obligations undertaken.

"It is recognized that preserving and strengthening the values of multilateralism and international cooperation based on the Charter of the United Nations and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is the basis for the three pillars of the United Nations - peace and security, promotion and support of development," the declaration emphasized.

The Baku Declaration states that all states will respect the territorial integrity, sovereignty, sovereign equality, political independence and inviolability of international borders of other states, and will follow the principles of non-interference in internal affairs, refraining from threats or exploitation.

The declaration consists of 33 points.

