3rd Security Forum held in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 21, 2025, Baku hosted the 3rd Security Forum, themed "Cooperation of security agencies in preventing humanitarian crises and global man-made disasters during acts of terrorism and armed conflicts." The event was organized by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan (SSS) and saw participation from leaders and senior officials of special service agencies from approximately 90 countries, according to a statement from the SSS press service.

After the event was declared open, the address of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was read to the participants of the forum, followed by a video on the topic of the conference, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

In his opening remarks, Chief of the SSS, Colonel-General Ali Naghiyev expressed his pleasure to welcome to Baku once again the participants of the forum, which was established at the initiative of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and is traditionally organized every year, and emphasized that this event, which brings together security agencies of the countries from different regions of the world around a round table and is accompanied by an increase in the number of participating states from year to year. He said it has become an important platform for discussion of international security issues, exchanging information and mutual views, and combining efforts in the fight against modern challenges to global security. He then expressed his deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for his comprehensive support in holding the forum.

The Chief of the Service noted that special service agencies play an important role in preventing terrorist attacks, armed conflicts, man-made accidents and ecological disasters, which are among the threats to the international security system, and the need to demonstrate a comprehensive approach and to coordinate the activities of security agencies and relevant institutions of the countries during humanitarian crises resulting from the mentioned negative manifestations.

Then, the event continued with speeches by representatives of the special service agencies of the relevant countries, and confidence was expressed that the upcoming Baku Security Forum would also make a significant contribution to the mobilization of joint efforts to ensure international and regional security, the development of operational diplomacy, mutual activity, and bilateral and multilateral cooperation between special service agencies.

The event ended with the adoption of the Declaration and Statute of Baku Security Forum by the heads of delegations.

News.Az