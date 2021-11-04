44-day second Karabakh war showed that sooner or later justice prevails, Azerbaijani president says

44-day second Karabakh war showed that sooner or later justice prevails, Azerbaijani president says

44-day second Karabakh war showed that sooner or later justice prevails, Azerbaijani president says

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 44-day second Karabakh war showed that sooner or later justice prevails, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said as he addressed the opening of VIII Global Baku Forum - "The World after COVID-19", News.Az reports.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan is currently restoring its liberated territories, and large-scale state programs have already been launched.

“We hope that we will be able to return to their lands more than a million of our compatriots, former refugees and IDPs, who suffered from the Armenian occupation. This war has shown that justice will prevail sooner or later,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az