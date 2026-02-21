4.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan’s capital

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the quake originated at a depth of 14 kilometres. Its epicentre was located about 11 kilometres northeast of the Burhan area in Attock, News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media.

Authorities said there were no immediate reports of casualties or property damage.

The tremor came less than 24 hours after a stronger, 5.6-magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab on Friday evening, with shaking reported in several cities, including Peshawar and Islamabad. That quake’s epicentre was in Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region at a depth of 73 kilometres, the seismic monitoring centre said.

Pakistan is highly prone to earthquakes due to its position along the boundary of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, a tectonic setting that has triggered several destructive quakes in recent decades.