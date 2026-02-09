5.4-magnitude earthquake strikes off Kamchatka coast

+ ↺ − 16 px

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck off the east coast of Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula early Monday.

The quake occurred at 05:09 GMT, with its epicenter located at approximately 51.62 degrees north latitude and 159.37 degrees east longitude. The earthquake had a shallow depth of about 10 kilometers, which can sometimes increase the likelihood of surface-level shaking, News.Az reports, citing the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage following the earthquake.

Kamchatka is located along the Pacific Ring of Fire, one of the world’s most seismically active zones, where earthquakes and volcanic activity are common due to tectonic plate movements.

Authorities typically continue monitoring for possible aftershocks following earthquakes in the region.

News.Az