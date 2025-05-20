Yandex metrika counter

5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

  • Economics
  • Share
5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday
Source: CNBC

Investors should be aware of these five key developments before the trading day begins, News.Az reports citing CNBC.

Here are five key things investors need to know to start the trading day:

1. Settling in

Stock futures were slightly lower in premarket trading Tuesday after the major averages posted modest gains on Monday. The S&P 500 rose just 0.09% during the first trading session of the week, notching a six-day win streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained about 0.32%, and the Nasdaq Composite eked out a 0.02% gain. On Tuesday, several Federal Reserve officials are set to speak on policy. Follow live market updates.

2. Fixed prices

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: DeWalt power tools are displayed at a Home Depot on May 02, 2025 in New York City. Stanley Black & Decker, the parent company of DeWalt and Craftsman, announced price increases across its tool lineup, citing expected supply chain disruptions and production costs linked to new tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Home Depot said it wouldn’t raise prices due to tariffs. “Because of our scale, the great partnerships we have with our suppliers and productivity that we continue to drive in our business, we intend to generally maintain our current pricing levels across our portfolio,” CFO Richard McPhail told CNBC’s Melissa Repko. It’s a notable divergence from retail giant Walmart, and could set up a larger shakeout for the industry in terms of who responds to President Donald Trump’s tariffs — and how. Home Depot reaffirmed its full-year guidance on Tuesday and reported mixed results for the first quarter.

3. Complacency

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon delivers a speech during the Global Markets Conference, ahead of the Choose France summit, in Paris, on May 15, 2025. The eighth edition of the Choose France summit, aimed at attracting major foreign investment to France, to be held in Versailles on May 19, is set to be

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon thinks the markets are too complacent in the face of geopolitical and macroeconomic risks. “You all think they can manage all this. I don’t think they can,” he said Monday. “My own view is people feel pretty good because you haven’t seen effective tariffs. …The market came down 10%, [it’s] back up 10%. That’s an extraordinary amount of complacency.” Dimon’s comments came during the bank’s investor day, in which he also touched on bitcoin, saying JPM would allow customers to buy the cryptocurrency, despite his personal skepticism.

4. See ya, CBS

Shari Redstone at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 9, 2024 in Sun Valley, Idaho.

CBS News CEO Wendy McMahon is out at the news network after disagreements with Paramount Global leadership. McMahon announced her departure Monday, saying, “It’s become clear that the company and I do not agree on the path forward. It’s time for me to move on and for this organization to move forward with new leadership.” CNBC’s Alex Sherman reports McMahon’s exit wasn’t entirely of her own volition: Paramount Global CEO George Cheeks asked for McMahon’s resignation following several points of tension between McMahon and Paramount controlling shareholder Shari Redstone.

5. Mortgage watch

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 12: A For Sale sign sits in front of a home on May 12, 2025 in Miami, Florida. Reports indicate that pending home sales declined by almost 20% in March and April in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, with Palm Beach experiencing a nearly 10% drop-off. Miami suffered the most significant decline, with a 17.4% drop compared to last year. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Mortgage rates are back above 7% after a Moody’s downgrade of the U.S. credit rating that sent ripples through the bond market. The rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage hit 7.04% Monday, its first time above the threshold since mid-April. Back then, the higher rates had a direct impact on the usually busy spring housing market, with many buyers pulling back.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      