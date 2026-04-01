Topps Tiles to shut 23 stores in UK overhaul

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Topps Tiles has announced plans to close 23 underperforming stores across the UK as part of a cost-cutting strategy aimed at improving profitability.

The move is expected to reduce the company’s overall revenue in the short term, but executives believe it will strengthen financial performance over the medium term, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The closures target locations that have struggled to deliver strong returns, as the retailer adjusts its footprint in response to changing consumer demand and rising operating costs.

Like many UK retailers, Topps Tiles has faced pressure from inflation, shifting shopping habits, and a more cautious consumer environment.

By shutting weaker outlets, the company aims to streamline operations and focus resources on more profitable stores and channels.

This approach reflects a broader trend in the retail sector, where businesses are prioritizing efficiency and sustainable margins over rapid expansion.

While the decision may impact local jobs and store presence, it signals a strategic shift toward long-term stability.

The company is betting that a leaner store network will help it navigate ongoing economic challenges and position itself for stronger growth in the future.

News.Az