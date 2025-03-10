50 Cent denies claims of hospitalization after shooting incident

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rapper and entrepreneur 50 Cent has refuted claims that he was hospitalized following a shooting incident in Hollywood that allegedly left him in critical condition.

Taking to his Instagram, the Many Men hitmaker shared a screenshot of the publication carrying the alleged shooting incident on popular gossip tabloid, TMZ terming it fake news, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Don’t worry I’m gonna make it, because this is fake news” captioned 50 Cent.

“Breaking news rapper 50 Cent was hospitalized and is in critical conditions due to a shooting in Hollywood according to TMZ” read the publication alongside 50 Cent’s portrait.

The new development has since seen 50 Cent’s fans trooping his commentary with messages of goodwill not to mention pointing fingers at his enemies for orchestrating it.

News.Az