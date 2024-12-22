5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes near Alaska

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake occurred near the Kodiak Island, Alaska, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said, News.Az citing the Baha Breaking News .

The earthquake's epicenter had a depth of 9.2 kilometers. A follow-up quake with a magnitude of 4.6 was detected at a depth of 17.3 kilometers.There have been no reports of injuries or material damage and the US Tsunami Warning Center has not issued a tsunami warning after the tremors.

