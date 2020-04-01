571 confirmed cases of infection with coronavirus in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

There were 571 confirmed cases of infection with COVID 19 in Armenia as of April 1, the Armenian health ministry’s National Center for Disease Control and Preve

This means that 39 new cases have been confirmed in the country since yesterday’s report, according to ARKA.



There are 31 cured people and three dead patients in Armenia. Some 2,704 people have been tested negative for the coronavirus.



The Armenian government has declared a state of emergency in the country from March 16 to April 14 in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.

