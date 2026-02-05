Yandex metrika counter

5.8 quake hit near Indonesia’s Java Island

Creator: Petrovich9 | Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A powerful 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit south of Indonesia's Java Island on Thursday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake occurred south of Java Island at 18:06 GMT, with a depth of 58.4 kilometers (about 36.29 miles), News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

No immediate damage reports were received. Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency recorded the quake at a 6.4 magnitude but confirmed there was no tsunami threat.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

