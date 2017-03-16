5th Global Baku Forum kicks off

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 5th Global Baku Forum kicked off on March 16.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is attending the forum, according to APA.



The forum will last two days.



Nearly 300 representatives from 53 countries will attend the 5th Global Baku Forum, dedicated to the theme “The future of international relations: Power and interests" organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, with support from the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.



Among them are President of Latvia Raimonds Vējonis, President of Montenegro Filip Vujanović, Albanian President Bushar Nishan, Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov, Georgia's President Giorgi Margvelashvili, Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovin Mladen Ivanić.



The forum will end on Marсh 17.

